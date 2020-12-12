Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 62.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahily purchased 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 656 shares of company stock worth $42,609 over the last ninety days.

TMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

