Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $585,000 Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

