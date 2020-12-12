Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $572,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 205.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

