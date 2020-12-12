Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,834 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 126.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 292.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $125.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

