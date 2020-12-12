Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXP. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 478,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 145,270 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXP opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

