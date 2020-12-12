Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $231.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.58.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

