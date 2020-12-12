Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 769 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of OneSpan worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,263,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OneSpan by 34.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OneSpan by 211.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OSPN stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

