Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $38,838,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHI opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

