Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 136,611 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136,611 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 724,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,103,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

IMGN opened at $6.58 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.