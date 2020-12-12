Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,492 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

