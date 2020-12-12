Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 33,856 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,856 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $28.19 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

