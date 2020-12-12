Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $652,000 Position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Avient stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.07.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

