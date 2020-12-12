Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

