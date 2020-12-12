Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $687.64 million, a PE ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

