Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

