Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.25% of Unisys worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Unisys by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Unisys by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Unisys by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Unisys by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIS stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

