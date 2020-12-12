US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,139 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -129.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.