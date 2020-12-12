US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Appian were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Appian by 26.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $152.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.95 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,697 shares of company stock valued at $58,274,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

