US Bancorp DE Has $60,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of GWX opened at $34.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

