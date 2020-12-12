US Bancorp DE Has $81,000 Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

