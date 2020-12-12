US Bancorp DE Has $82,000 Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,706 shares of company stock worth $1,528,266. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MEI opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

