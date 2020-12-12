US Bancorp DE Purchases 68 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carvana were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $120,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $312,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Carvana by 53.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Edward Jones began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $2,593,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.54, for a total value of $8,115,450.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,876 shares in the company, valued at $494,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,380,903 shares of company stock worth $565,806,907. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $258.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average is $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $267.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

