US Bancorp DE Sells 440 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $1,164,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,675 shares of company stock worth $21,372,029. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. BidaskClub raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.