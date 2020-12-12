US Bancorp DE Takes $89,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $11,495,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $10,302,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,800 shares in the company, valued at $22,466,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,272 shares of company stock worth $50,256,304.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

