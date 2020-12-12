US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.90 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

