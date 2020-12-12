VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 318,838 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.96 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $52.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

