Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Sells $594,716.40 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. Vapotherm’s revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 36.1% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 120,950 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 61.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 290,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 95.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 316,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 95.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

