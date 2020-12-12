Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,082 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 556,311 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 479,268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 59.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 315,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 57.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 567,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 206,010 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at $863,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

