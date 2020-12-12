Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Materion by 272.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 468.0% during the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Materion by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at $3,485,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Materion stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

