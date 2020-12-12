Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

