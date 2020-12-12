Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.