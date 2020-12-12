Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Barclays began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.49. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

