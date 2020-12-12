Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,335 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 213,323 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 654,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 822,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OUT. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

