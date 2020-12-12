Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,922 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,161,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 397.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of JBSS opened at $76.96 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $878.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.