Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,371 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at $832,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 10,756 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $484,342.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 478,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,529,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of AMRC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

