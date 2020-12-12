Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,419,000 after purchasing an additional 223,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,952,000 after buying an additional 79,447 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 606,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ofer Benyosef purchased 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zvi Krieger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:ORA opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

