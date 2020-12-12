Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 146.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 47.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

