Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

CPRI opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

