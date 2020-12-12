Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,282 shares of company stock valued at $18,499,752. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.