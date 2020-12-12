William James Shaner Sells 3,100 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $100.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 66.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 183.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

