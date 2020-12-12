Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 538.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $155,151.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $1,696,478.00. Insiders have sold 22,682 shares of company stock worth $3,929,785 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $183.87 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $687.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.68.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

