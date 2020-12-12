Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $280.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $342.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $266.41 on Thursday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.03.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 90.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

