WMS Partners LLC Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

