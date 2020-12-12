WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 717,809 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 120.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,523 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,817,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,876,000 after buying an additional 417,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 2,872,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,342,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

