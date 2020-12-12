Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

