Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

