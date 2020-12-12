Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $334,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 17,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $645,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,311 shares of company stock worth $6,165,241. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $939.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

