$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.02. Banner reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $44.72 on Friday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

