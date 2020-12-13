$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $968.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $153.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

