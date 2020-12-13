$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $344.32 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.18.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

